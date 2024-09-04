Gujarat Electrocution: 1 Dead, 7 Injured While Erecting Ganesh Pandal in Vadodara

One person was killed and seven others were injured after being electrocuted while erecting a Ganesh pandal at Dabka village in Gujarat’s Vadodara district, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 11:45 pm on Tuesday when villagers were assembling the pandal for the upcoming Lord Ganesh festival near a temple in Padra taluka, as confirmed by an official from Vadu police station.

All seven injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment, he added. One of the victims, Prakash Jadhav, died instantly when the iron rod he was holding, along with others, came into contact with an overhead high-tension electric wire.

