Gujarat emerges as best-performing state under ‘TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’

Ahmedabad, Sep 9 In a major public health achievement, Gujarat has been recognised as the best-performing state under the Government of India’s ambitious ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’, aimed at eliminating tuberculosis (TB) from the country by the end of 2025.

Under the National TB Elimination Programme, Gujarat has demonstrated strong commitment by actively identifying TB patients on a large scale and ensuring their treatment is provided completely free of cost in government hospitals.

Speaking from Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, a recovered TB patient shared his experience of receiving free and timely treatment, highlighting how early diagnosis and proper medication helped in full recovery.

Medical experts warn the public not to ignore common TB symptoms such as persistent cough, chest congestion, fever, and sudden weight loss.

“People often ignore these symptoms, thinking it’s a common cold or seasonal illness. But timely diagnosis is crucial in TB treatment,” said Dr Ghanshyam Borisagar, Head of the TB and Chest Department at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

To ensure that TB patients don’t face financial hardship during treatment, the government provides Rs 1,000 per month under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana. This support helps patients afford nutritious food and manage their health better during the treatment period.

“Every month, Rs 1,000 is directly transferred to the patient's bank account through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) to support their nutrition and medicine needs throughout the treatment,” said Dr Chirag Dhuvad, District TB Officer, Ahmedabad.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make India TB-free by 2025, Gujarat has taken rapid strides under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s leadership.

In 2024, Gujarat achieved 95 per cent of its TB patient identification and registration target, successfully identifying 1,37,929 patients and completing treatment for 1,24,581 patients.

The state has also shown impressive performance in community participation. 10,682 'Nikshay Mitras' (volunteer supporters) have been registered on the Nikshay Portal, and with their help, the government has distributed 3,49,534 nutrition kits to TB patients across the state.

These milestones have placed Gujarat at the forefront of India’s TB elimination efforts, making it the top-performing state under the TB Mukt Bharat campaign. The success is a testament to effective governance, public awareness, medical support, and community participation — all working together towards a TB-free India.

