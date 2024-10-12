Gujarat Factory Wall Collapse: 7 Workers Killed, Several Injured After Wall of Private Company Collapses in Mehsana on Dussehra

Seven workers were killed and several others injured after the wall of a private factory collapsed on them at a construction site in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Saturday, October 12, on Dussehra. The incident occurred near Kadi town, around 37 km from the district headquarters.

"7 people died after the wall of a private company collapsed near Jasalpur village in Kadi taluka of Mehsana district," said SP Mehsana Tarun Duggal.

Several labourers were digging a pit for an underground tank for Steel Inox Stainless Pvt Ltd factory in Jasalpur village when loose soil caved in and buried them alive, inspector Prahaladsinh Vaghela of Kadi police station said.

#UPDATE | Gujarat: 7 people died after the wall of a private company collapsed near Jasalpur village in Kadi taluka of Mehsana district: Tarun Duggal, SP Mehsana https://t.co/EYi6c6pcHv — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2024

The administration has started a rescue operation. Ambulance and police are present at the spot. "Five bodies have been recovered, and three to four other labourers are feared buried. A rescue operation is going on," a police official said.