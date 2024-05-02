Gujarat: Father and Daughter Die after Electronic Item in Parcel Explodes

A father and daughter were killed, and two other children were seriously injured on Thursday after a parcel they received exploded in their home in Sabarkantha district, Gujarat.

The deceased were identified as Jitendra Hirabhai Vanjara, 33, and his daughter, Bhumika Vanjara, 11. Two other girls, aged 9 and 10, sustained burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, police said.

According to a Vadali police station official, the incident occurred in Veda village when the family received a parcel containing an electronic item delivered by an unidentified person on an autorickshaw.

“The explosion took place as soon as the electronic equipment was plugged in,” the official said.

The injured were rushed to the Himatnagar civil hospital, where Jitendra and Bhumika succumbed to their injuries.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the source of the parcel and the identity of the delivery person.

(With PTI Inputs)