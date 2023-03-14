Gujarat: Fire breaks out at 10 scrap godowns in Valsad

A massive fire broke out in 10 scrap godowns in Vapi area of Valsad district early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Upon receiving the information, several fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Firefighting is underway.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier today, a massive fire broke out in an old spare parts godown in Madurai, Tamil Nadu officials informed.

According to officials, the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

On Monday, a massive fire broke out at a furniture godown in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai, officials said.

"The fire started at 11 am near Ram Mandir in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai," they said.

No casualties were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained till the last reports.

( With inputs from ANI )

