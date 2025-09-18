Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out at SBI Bagasara Branch in Amreli

A fire broke out at the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in the Bagasara area of Amreli district in Gujarat. The blaze erupted on Wednesday night, September 17. The bank’s inventory and property were destroyed in the blaze. However, no injuries were reported. The fire brigade team took immediate action and managed to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

According to the information, the fire began in the inner section of the Bagasara SBI Bank branch and spread rapidly. The incident was reported to the 112 Amreli Fire Department control room.

Visuals From the Spot

VIDEO | Amreli, Gujarat: Fire erupted at the State Bank of India (SBI) branch at Bagasara. It was brought under control by the Fire Service after two hours.



Two fire engines were dispatched to the scene. Due to the heavy smoke, firefighters struggled and took nearly two hours of rigorous efforts, including the use of portable ventilation fans and water spraying, to bring the fire under control. The extent of the damage and the exact cause of the fire will be revealed after a detailed investigation.