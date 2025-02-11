Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Storage Facility in Vapi: 10 Warehouses Destroyed (Watch Video)

A devastating fire broke out early this morning in the Karwad area of Vapi at a scrapyard storage facility, quickly spreading to engulf 10 additional buildings. The fire, which was reported around dawn, created a scene of chaos and destruction as thick black smoke billowed into the sky.

Over 10 fire brigades were immediately deployed to the scene, working tirelessly for hours in an attempt to control the raging inferno. Firefighters faced significant challenges due to the sheer size of the fire and the presence of highly flammable materials at the scrapyard. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported so far.

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, but the extent of the damage is still being assessed. Authorities have also confirmed that no injuries or fatalities have been linked to the blaze at this time. Firefighting operations are ongoing, and the area remains under close watch.