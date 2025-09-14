Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Bharuch Industrial Unit, 15 Fire Engines Deployed (Watch Video)

A massive fire suddenly broke out at Sanghvi Organics Private Limited, located in the GIDC Panoli industrial area of Bharuch district in Gujarat. The blaze quickly spread, sending towering flames and thick clouds of smoke into the sky, creating panic across the surrounding area. According to officials, around 15 fire engines were immediately rushed to the spot, and fire brigade personnel are making continuous efforts to bring the flames under control. However, the fire has not yet been completely doused. The exact cause of the blaze and the extent of damage have not been confirmed by authorities so far.

VIDEO | Bharuch, Gujarat: Fire breaks out in Sanghvi Organics Pvt Ltd in GIDC Panoli. Thick smoke and flames were visible from a distance as multiple fire tenders rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations. More details are awaited.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video… pic.twitter.com/UMVi3UgoN6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 14, 2025

The intensity of the smoke was so high that fear gripped people working and living around the Panoli industrial area. Witnesses said that many residents and workers rushed out of nearby factories after seeing the uncontrollable fire, leaving them shocked and distressed. Locals expressed that such a sudden and massive blaze caused a sense of deep fear. This is not the first such incident in Gujarat, as several fire-related tragedies have occurred in the state over the past few years, raising concerns about safety measures in industrial zones.

Earlier this year, on April 2, a major tragedy struck Banaskantha district when a powerful explosion occurred at an illegal firecracker unit in Deesa. The blast was so intense that it killed 21 people, including several migrant laborers from Madhya Pradesh. Eyewitnesses recounted that the explosion was so strong it shook nearby houses, and parts of the factory collapsed, trapping many under the debris. Local police and rescue teams rushed to the site and managed to save several people in time, though the devastation left lasting fear in the region.