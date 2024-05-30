Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Furniture Warehouse in Navsari (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 30, 2024 04:53 PM2024-05-30T16:53:16+5:302024-05-30T16:53:25+5:30
A huge fire broke out in a furniture warehouse in Navsari's Alipor village on Thursday, May 30. Local police and fire tenders reached the spot, and efforts to douse the blaze are underway. No injuries or casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.
Visualise From the Fire Site:
#WATCH | Gujarat: Fire breaks out in a furniture warehouse in Navsari's Alipor village.— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2024
Efforts to douse the fire are underway. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/oWYcewxH0I