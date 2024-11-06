Gujarat Fire: Two Women Dead as Massive Blaze Erupts at Fortune Mall in Surat (Warch Video)

A massive fire broke out on the third floor of the Fortune mall in the Citylight area of Surat on Wednesday, where a gym and spa center were operating. Two young women died from severe burn injuries, and several others are believed to be trapped inside.

Fire brigade teams with 12 vehicles were deployed to the scene, working intensively to control the fire and rescue those trapped inside the building. Efforts to reach those trapped are ongoing as thick smoke and flames complicate access to the upper floors.

The cause of the fire remains unclear, and officials have yet to release additional information on the number of people affected. Further updates are expected as rescue and investigation efforts continue.