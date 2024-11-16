Gujarat Fire: Woman Dies, 22 Hospitalised in Fire at Ahmedabad Residential Building (Watch Video)
A significant blaze erupted in a residential building in Ahmedabad, causing chaos among residents. The fire claimed one woman's ...
A significant blaze erupted in a residential building in Ahmedabad, causing chaos among residents. The fire claimed one woman's life, while 22 others were hospitalized and are currently under observation. The cause of fire is yet to be known.
Fire breaks out on the 8th floor of Iscon Platinum apartments in Ahmedabad's Bopal area.
As per the reports presented by ANI, 100 people evacuated; one woman hospitalized. Fire now under control.