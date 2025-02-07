Gujarat: Fishermen in Valsad thank PM Modi, say govt subsidy helping them a lot

Valsad (Gujarat), Feb 7 Most of the people from the fishermen community live in the villages located on the 70-km long sea coast of Valsad district of Gujarat. The sea is their only source of livelihood.

The Modi government has come up with several schemes for the fishermen who make a living by catching fish from the sea, due to which the lives of the fishermen here have improved in the last decade.

The central government has also created a separate ministry for fishermen.

Fishermen are being given subsidies on boats, fishing nets, ice boxes and diesel, which is benefiting them. Due to this, the lives of the people of the villages located on the sea coast of Valsad have improved.

Speaking to IANS on Friday, Ashok Narayan Bhai Tandel said, “We make our living by catching fish. Our ancestors used to do this business and even today we are doing the same. The Modi government has helped us. They have given subsidies in all things and have helped us a lot. Our life has completely changed. Our village is right near the sea. The village gets flooded during the rainy season. Water could have caused damage, but a protective wall has been installed, which has saved our village. Ever since the Modi government came to power, we have been very happy. So many thanks to PM Modi.”

When asked how the current government is working for fishermen, Jitendra Kantilal Tandel, a fisherman and social worker from Kolak in Valsad district said, “The government has started many schemes for fishermen. Several schemes were launched when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Later when he became the Prime Minister, a separate ministry was created for fishermen. After the formation of the ministry, PM Modi came up with many schemes. Earlier, fishermen used to get a loan of Rs 3 lakh. Now it has been announced to increase it to Rs 5 lakh. Whenever fishermen go fishing, they need a boat. There is a 50 per cent subsidy on boats. The government is doing a lot of work for fishermen. For this, I thank PM Modi and the central government very much.”

Ramesh Tandel stated, “People living on the seashore are doing fishing business. The government has done a great job for fishermen. The government has run many schemes and subsidies are also being given by the government. A subsidy is also being given on fishing nets. The government has done a great job by giving subsidies. This has improved our lives.”

