Gujarat Flood Relief: Navy Evacuates Residents as Heavy Rainfall Continues

Based on requests from the local administration, Indian Naval flood relief teams at Porbandar and Jamnagar were deployed to assist with humanitarian efforts in Gujarat following incessant rains that have created a flood-like situation. Two rescue teams from Porbandar, equipped with specialist gear, were sent to the villages of Morana and Fatana, where they aided villagers in evacuating to safer locations.

Rescue teams from Jamnagar, also equipped with necessary gear, were deployed near Bedi Marine Police Station and Jamnagar town, successfully evacuating 50 elderly residents to safety. Additional rescue teams and equipment have been placed on standby to provide further assistance as needed.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for Friday in isolated areas of several districts in Gujarat, including Kachchh, Morbi, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, and Porbandar. The IMD reports that moderate thunderstorms and lightning, along with maximum surface wind speeds of 40-60 km/h in gusts, are likely, as well as heavy rainfall of up to 15 mm/hr in these districts.

In addition, moderate rainfall is forecasted for isolated areas in Surendranagar, Rajkot, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, and Amreli, with light thunderstorms or lightning expected, producing wind speeds below 40 km/h and light to moderate rainfall between 5 to 15 mm/hr.

Light rainfall of about 5 mm/hr is anticipated in other districts, including Diu, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabar Kantha, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Dahod, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Botad, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal, Bharuch, Narmada, Surat, Tapi, Dangs, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, and Dadar & Nagar Haveli.

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel arrived at the Gandhinagar State Emergency Operation Center after traveling from Vadodara, in light of the heavy rain forecast and potential storms. Upon his arrival, he reviewed the system's preparedness for the natural calamity via video conference with District Collectors. The Chief Minister issued immediate instructions for evacuations in vulnerable areas to ensure the safety of residents. Chief Secretary Rajkumar and other senior officials were also present during the meeting.

Gujarat has been experiencing heavy rain over the past few days, causing parts of the state to suffer inundation and displacing hundreds of residents to safer locations due to severe flooding.