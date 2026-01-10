Gujarat: Flyers from abroad express enthusiasm at International Kite Festival

Surat, Jan 10 Kite flyers from across the world praised the atmosphere ahead of the International Kite Festival (IKF) in Gujarat on Saturday, saying they are looking forward to taking part in the celebrations.

Speaking to IANS, Spini Marshall, a kite flyer from London said, “This is my third visit to India and my second visit to Surat. The people are extremely warm and feed us great food. Along with this, the decoration is wonderful as well. I am enjoying myself.”

Rumy from Lebanon described it as the "best festival of the world".

He further reminisced about getting an opportunity earlier of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him "fantastic" and "cool".

Sharing his excitement about participating in the festival, Sun from Turkey told IANS, “This is my first time in India. I had heard about India from people I met at other festivals, who always spoke very highly of it."

“Our kites are special with some colours along with famous characters such as Tom and Jerry. I hope to fly it today if we get a chance”, he added.

Another kite flyer said, “This is the first time I am here. I am very excited to be here. I have a kite approximately 30 metres long, I hope the wind is strong enough for that to come up. We also have brought along some handmade ones.”

She also praised the city’s initiative towards cleanliness and recycling and described it as "vibrant".

Every January, the IKF, a part of the traditional Uttarayan celebrations, is held to mark Makar Sankranti, a major Hindu festival that heralds the end of winter and the beginning of the harvest season.

The festival is being held from January 10 to January 14. The event is organised by the Gujarat Tourism Department and attracts kite flyers and visitors from across the world.

The main venue of the festival is the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, while celebrations will also take place in other cities of the state, including Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara and Dwarka.

Kite flyers from countries such as Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia and Indonesia will participate in the festival. Alongside them, traditional Indian kite makers will fly colourful 'patangs' and 'tukals', adding to the festive atmosphere.

Workshops on kite-making and kite-flying are also organised, especially for children and tourists, allowing them to learn more about the tradition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor