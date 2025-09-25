Gujarat: Forest soil health card launched, aimed at improving quality of forests

Gandhinagar, Sep 25 Gujarat Forest development on Thursday launched ‘Forest Soil Health Card’, a first-of-its-kind initiative in 28 territorial divisions of the state.

Forest and Environment Minister Mulubhai Bera stated that 1,215 soil samples were collected and tested at three different depths from 444 locations across the state.

A total of 1,215 soil samples were collected from 444 locations, and each sample was tested for 12 key parameters (pH, EC, organic carbon, nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, sulfur, zinc, boron, iron, manganese, copper).

The information obtained from this process will yield significant results in the conservation and development of forests in the state.

He informed that the concept of "Soil Health Card" was first introduced at the Krishi Mahotsav event in 2005, when Narendra Modi was Gujarat Chief Minister.

The scheme was launched by the Central Government on February 19, 2015, to protect farmers from the harm caused by excessive chemical and pesticide use.

Now, this initiative has been implemented for forest areas in the form of 'Forest Soil Health Cards', which will provide the Forest Department with the necessary guidance to improve the quality of forests.

A.P. Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, explained that this project is funded by CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) and through this, scientific analysis of soil quality for forests has been conducted.

Dr. Ashutosh Tripathi, Director, ICFRE – Arid Forest Research Institute, Jodhpur said that the initiative will ensure that the soil in a particular area has the nutrients present and the types of trees that can be planted. This will enable sustainable forest development.

According to experts, the Forest Soil Health Cards will provide guidance in sustainable forest management. It will help in planting the right type of trees in the right places and will enable the identification of soil-related constraints. It will provide clear information about nutrient deficiencies and fertiliser requirements.

Under this project, the Forest Department, various voluntary organisations and environmental activists in the state will come together to contribute to the conservation and development of forests.

