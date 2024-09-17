Gujarat: Four accused, linked to over 10 serious offences, arrested

Gir Somnath, Sep 17 Four accused, who were linked to over 10 serious offences, have been arrested from Gujarat's Gir Somnath district.

The crackdown against the organised crime group under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GUJCTOC) Act, led to the arrest of four out of five accused, including the Taluka Congress President, Mahesh Jethabhai Makwana, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the group's illegal activities, police said.

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) filed the complaint, which led to the action against the suspects.

Along with Makwana, the other accused include Hareshbhai Chikubhai, alias Sidhibhai Damaniya, Ramesh Virabhai Chudasama, Rafik alias Bhuro Sulemanbhai Selot Ghanchi, and Munaf alias Muno Nazirbhai Sipai. Police have already rounded up four of these individuals while further investigation is underway.

"We remain vigilant and are continuing their investigation to track down the remaining suspect and prevent any further criminal activities by the group. We have assured the public that strict legal action will follow against all those involved," officials shared.

The accused have a history of organised crime spanning over the past decade in the Gir Somnath district, including Kodinar City, Kodinar Taluka, Gir Gadhada, and Talala.

The group has been involved in various serious offences such as rioting, assault, threats, robbery, illegal mining, possession of arms, obstruction of government officials, extortion, and vehicular accidents.

According to police reports, the gang operated under the leadership of Makwana, gathering with a common intent to carry out crimes that have created fear and insecurity in the region. Their criminal activities have plagued several areas for years, prompting the police to take strong measures under the GUJCTOC Act to dismantle the group.

In March 2024, assets worth Rs 1.8 crore linked to four men, booked under the GUJCTOC Act, along with their relatives, were attached in Morbi.

According to the police, 18 members of the notorious Arif Mir gang were booked under the GUJCTOC Act in 2021. The properties of four gang members and their relatives have now been seized following government orders.

Among those charged under the act is the gang leader, Arif Mir. While 15 of the accused have been arrested, Arif and three others remain at large.

Of the 15 arrested, five have been granted bail, while the remaining 10 are in judicial custody, the police confirmed.

