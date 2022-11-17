Gujarat freed from 27 year-long 'curfew raj', after BJP came into power: Alpesh Thakor

BJP candidate from Gandhinagar South, Alpesh Thakor on Thursday said that after BJP came to power, "Gunda raj" ended and the state was freed from the "curfew raj".

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan "Aa Gujarat me banavyu chhe" he said, "if you understand this, you will never vote for any other party."

Thakor filed his nomination for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Election in presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Thakor exuded confidence in the party winning over 150 seats in the elections.

"Twenty seven years before now, there was various "Bhai log" across the state. People did not use to get proper drinking water, education facilities were poor, in fracture was poor. But when the BJP came to power, the "Gunda raj" ended, people, get clean drinking water, and the infrastructure improved. Gujarat became free from the "curfew raj"," he said.

The BJP leader, who was earlier in Congress before 2019, also took on his previous party stating that it has lost ground in the state and none of its leaders has a mass base.

Thakor, one of the faces of the anti-BJP movement in Gujarat during the 2017 elections, joined the BJP in 2019. He had won on a Congress ticket in the 2017 Assembly elections but lost his Radhanpur seat in a bypoll in 2019.

Speaking toon Wednesday, Thakor said, "Gujarat elections are not a challenge for us. Lotus has won here in the past and lotus will win in the future. BJP will win more than 150 seats and form government here. We will win in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad also."

"Those who say that Congress is working silently should know that they are misleading that they are working silently. Congress has no foundation, its leaders are fighting among themselves and they have lost ground. This is why Aam Aadmi Party is being discussed. Congress is not working, they are dismantled. They do not have a mass base," he added.Exuding confidence in his own win in the upcoming elections, the BJP leader said that he does not have any political challenges here.

"I have won the hearts of the people here. The BJP workers have complete faith in me. I don't have any challenges here. I have thought about a lot of things to be done in the field of infrastructure, startups, and others. Once we win again, we will continue the work," he said.

Alpesh is being seen as an OBC face here and the people from the community have expectations of him, according to the sources.

When asked about this, he said that he will put in all his efforts to ensure that the rights of the OBC community are upheld.

"The policies that are in place for the OBC, I will try to implement them. I talk about the welfare of the Gujaratis. My effort will be to ensure that the rights of the OBC community are taken care of," he said.

The Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on December 1 and 5, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor