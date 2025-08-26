Gujarat: GHCAA announces boycott against proposed transfer of Justice Sandeep Bhat

Ahmedabad, Aug 26 The Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association (GHCAA) announced an indefinite boycott of court proceedings in protest against the proposed transfer of Justice Sandeep N. Bhat from the Gujarat High Court to the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The move follows the Supreme Court Collegium’s proposal to transfer 14 High Court judges across the country, including Justice Bhat.

While no formal notification has been issued yet, sources indicated that only procedural clearances remain before the recommendation is forwarded to the Union government.

In an Extraordinary General Body Meeting (EOGM) convened on Tuesday, the GHCAA passed a resolution to abstain from court work and to file a representation before the Supreme Court, urging reconsideration of Justice Bhat’s transfer.

A five-member delegation, led by association president Brijesh J. Trivedi and including Senior Advocates Mihir Joshi and Asim Pandya, along with advocates Hardik Brahmbhatt and Dipen Dave, is expected to take up the matter in New Delhi.

Senior members of the bar stressed that Justice Bhat is widely regarded for his integrity and balanced judgments, cautioning that arbitrary transfers without clear reasons undermine judicial independence and lower the morale of both judges and advocates.

With proceedings already affected, advocates warned that the standoff could intensify if the Collegium proceeds with the transfer.

“Such decisions, taken without transparency or consultation, risk setting a disturbing precedent,” a senior lawyer remarked.

Justice Sandeep Natvarlal Bhatt, born on 16 September 1967 in Rajkot, enrolled with the Bar Council of Gujarat in 1993 after completing his law degree. He began his practice at the Rajkot District Court with his father, N.S. Bhatt, before moving to the Gujarat High Court in 1994.

Over nearly three decades as an advocate, he represented nationalised banks, municipalities, and government bodies, and also served as Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Standing Counsel for the Union government, handling civil, criminal, banking, and revenue matters.

Elevated to the Gujarat High Court on 18 October 2021, Justice Bhatt, known for his integrity and forthright approach, has delivered significant rulings on judicial accountability and administrative law, and is due to retire in September 2029.

