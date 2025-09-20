Gujarat: Girl presents photo collage during Bhavnagar rally depicting PM Modi’s moments with his mother

Bhavnagar, Sep 20 During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Bhavnagar on Saturday, a girl named Jasmika Bansal presented him with a photo collage depicting memorable moments of his life with his mother, Heeraben Modi.

Speaking to IANS, Jasmika said, "I am feeling really great. I have taken inspiration from his relationship with his mother."

Her mother, Richa Manish Bansal, added, "On PM Modi’s 75th birthday, my daughter gave him a unique gift. This collage highlights the deep bond between the Prime Minister and his mother. I want to thank him for accepting it. It’s a special moment for all of us."

The collage features images of PM Modi from childhood to various stages of his life, including a touching photo with his late mother. The gesture drew attention and appreciation from many present at the event.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi, during the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' programme inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several development projects across multiple sectors worth more than Rs 34,200 crore while also stressing the importance of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)'.

A major focus of the event is the maritime sector, with PM Modi inaugurating and launching projects worth more than Rs 7,870 crore. These initiatives span critical infrastructure upgrades across key Indian ports.

Addressing the large gathering at Jawahar Maidan in Bhavnagar, PM Modi said, "This event is being held in Bhavnagar, but is for the entire nation. Today, to decide the direction of India from 'Samudra' (ocean) to 'Samridhhi' (progress), Bhavnagar has been chosen as the center of the event. I congratulate the people of Gujarat and Bhavnagar for this."

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude for the birthday wishes and said that the "love and blessings I have received from every corner of India, and the world are my greatest treasure and strength."

Several children made paintings and sketches for the Prime Minister. Seeing this, he thanked them for the love and asked the officials to collect the art.

Hailing the 'Sewa Pakhwada' events, PM Modi said, "From Vishwakarma Jayanti to Gandhi Jayanti, that is, from September 17 to October 2, millions of people across the country are participating in 'Sewa Pakhwada'. I have been informed that in Gujarat, too, a 15-day 'Sewa Pakhwada' is currently underway. Over the past 2–3 days, many activities have taken place."

"Blood donation camps were organized at various places, and so far, over 1 lakh people have donated blood. This is the information from only Gujarat. Lakhs of people also joined the cleanliness drives organized across the nation," he said.

"Health camps are also being organized in the country, with a special focus on women. I thank everyone who is associated with these works of service," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor