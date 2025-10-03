Gujarat: Goods Train Narrowly Escapes Disaster After Engine Hits Iron Rod Near Dindoli

Surat: Goods train traveling from Surat to Mumbai narrowly escaped disaster after its engine hit an iron chain near Dindoli. Police said, a criminal case under railway act has been registered at Dindoli police station against the unknown accused. According to officials, this incident took place around 9:45pm, on September 29.

A goods train traveling from Vadodra to Mumbai struck an object near a station within the Dindoli police jurisdiction. The driver, upon noticing the impact, stopped the train and discovered an iron channel placed on the tracks. He informed authorities about the same.

Surat, Gujarat: A goods train from Surat to Mumbai narrowly escaped disaster when its engine hit an iron rod near Dindoli. The driver stopped and alerted officials, who informed police. Investigations are ongoing, CCTV is being reviewed, and multiple police teams are working to… pic.twitter.com/Gz4p9awHhL — IANS (@ians_india) October 3, 2025

Investigations are ongoing, CCTV is being reviewed, and multiple police teams are working to identify the culprits. ACP Nirav Gohil, said cause behind this act is not known, but they will soon find the culprit.