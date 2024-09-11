Gujarat Government Deploys 50 Medical Teams as Undiagnosed Fever Claims 11 Lives in Kutch

The Gujarat government has mobilized specialist doctors and 50 medical teams to seven villages across two talukas in Kutch district following an outbreak of an undiagnosed fever that has resulted in 11 deaths over the past week, according to a statement from a state minister on Wednesday.

Health Minister Rushikesh Patel conducted a review meeting in Bhuj town, Kutch, to assess the measures being implemented in response to the fever outbreak in the region. After the meeting on Wednesday, Patel informed reporters that 48 new cases of fever have been identified in seven villages of Lakhpat and Abdasa. This comes in the wake of 11 deaths, including four children, attributed to the undiagnosed fever between September 3 and 10.



Also Read: Gujarat Mysterious Fever Outbreak Worsens Amid Heavy Rains in Kutch, Death Toll Rises to 15.

"Hundred isolation beds and 30 ventilators as well as BiPAP machines are kept ready at Adani G K General Hospital here to address any emergency situation. We have deputed a cardiologist and two expert physicians along with 50 medical teams led by MBBS doctors in this region for early diagnosis and treatment," he said.

Ambulances of '108 service' have also been deployed in the affected region to refer patients to the designated hospital, where adequate arrangements have been made for the treatment, he said. Samples of the infected patients have been sent to Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) in Gandhinagar and at the National Institute of Virology in Pune to identify the exact cause of the fever and subsequent deaths, Patel added.

"Between September 3 and 10, a total of 11 persons have died due to fever in seven villages of Lakhpat and Abdasa talukas in Kutch. This fever becomes severe in 5 to 7 days. It appears that those who have died were late in consulting doctors for their treatment. I urge people of Kutch not to ignore the symptoms and immediately consult a doctor," he said.