Gujarat govt allows cafes and restaurants to remain open till midnight for Navratri

In a welcome move, the Gujarat govt has allowed cafes, restaurants, and food trucks to remain open after midnight 12 for the upcoming Navratri festival. The announcement was made by minister of sports and culture Harsh Sanghvi. The move comes a day after, Home Department granted permission to play loudspeakers till midnight.

The notification said that as per the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000, the use of loudspeakers between 10 to 12 pm is allowed for one day of Janmashtami, nine days of Navratri and one day of Dussehra. However, areas within 100 metres of hospitals, educational institutes and courts will continue to be silent zones.