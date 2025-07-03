Gujarat govt amends Factory Work Laws, allows 12-hour shift and night duties for women

Gandhinagar, July 3 The Gujarat government has introduced a sweeping set of labour reforms through an ordinance that allows factory workers to clock up to 12 hours a day, up from the previous 9-hour limit, while retaining the weekly cap of 48 working hours.

The move is part of the Factories (Gujarat Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, which was issued on July 1 by the Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department, in the absence of a state assembly session.

The ordinance is aimed at improving industrial flexibility to boost investments, productivity, and job creation in Gujarat’s manufacturing sector. Under the revised Section 54 of the Factories Act, daily work shifts can now officially stretch to 12 hours, subject to written consent from workers and adherence to weekly hour limits.

In addition, the uninterrupted work period can be extended from five to six hours, pending formal notification. Increased provisions for overtime compensation have also been included: workers will now be paid double wages for extra hours, and the quarterly overtime ceiling has been lifted from 75 to 125 hours, again requiring voluntary worker participation.

A key highlight of the amendment is the provision allowing women to work night shifts (between 7 pm and 6 am), a step seen as a push for gender inclusivity in industrial workplaces.

However, this will be subject to 16 stringent safeguards, including round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, female security staff, a minimum of 10 women per shift, and secure transportation. Crucially, no woman can be assigned night duties without written consent, and protection from harassment is mandatory.

The Factories (Gujarat Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, introduces significant changes to labour regulations in the state, primarily aimed at enhancing industrial efficiency and employment flexibility.

Key provisions include increasing the permissible daily working hours from 9 to 12, with a continued weekly cap of 48 hours, subject to the worker’s written consent.

It also extends the maximum uninterrupted work period from five to six hours, and raises the quarterly overtime limit from 75 to 125 hours, with mandatory double-wage compensation.

