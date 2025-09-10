Gujarat govt approves 200 new permanent veterinary dispensaries

Gandhinagar, Sep 10 The Gujarat government has approved the establishment of 200 new permanent veterinary dispensaries.

State Animal Husbandry Minister Raghavji Patel announced the decision during the Assembly session, highlighting the government's focus on expanding veterinary infrastructure to support livestock-rearing communities.

Over the past three years, 255 permanent veterinary dispensaries have already been set up across the state. In the current year (2025–26), an additional 200 will be established, including 12 new dispensaries in the Kutch district covering Abdasa, Nakhatrana, Bhachau, Samkhiyari, Bhuj, Mandvi, Mundra, and Lakhpat talukas.

Minister Patel said animal husbandry, once considered a supplementary occupation, is now being developed as a primary livelihood to boost milk production and make livestock farmers self-reliant. To this end, the government is prioritising animal breeding and veterinary healthcare facilities. In Kutch, 373 veterinary health camps were organised in the last two years, treating over 2.24 lakh animals.

At present, the district has 109 functional animal healthcare units, including a veterinary polytechnic, 47 dispensaries, 29 primary animal healthcare centres, and 32 mobile units.

The minister emphasised that the government aims to ensure that livestock owners across Gujarat can access treatment, vaccination, and castration services either within their own villages or in nearby areas.

Gujarat's livestock sector stands as one of the most robust in the country, deeply woven into the state's rural economy and cultural tapestry.

According to the 2019 livestock census, the state boasted a total of 26.8 million livestock, including 9.6 million cows, 10.5 million buffaloes, 1.78 million sheep, and 4.66 million goats. Milk production reached an all-time high in 2024, totalling 18.31 million tonnes, up from 17.28 million tonnes in 2023. Meat production also rose, hitting 37,450 tonnes in 2024 compared to 34,990 tonnes the prior year.

Gujarat's animal husbandry and dairy activities contribute roughly 5 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor