Gujarat Govt inaugurates new staff housing block in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Dec 8 The Gujarat government on Monday reinforced its push for inclusive urban development with the inauguration of newly-built government staff housing in Navrangpura. The project, comprising 44 Class-C quarters constructed by the Roads and Buildings Department, was launched in the presence of Minister of State for Urban Development Darshana Vaghela.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vaghela said the government is committed to ensuring that employees have access to safe, dignified and secure housing. She emphasised that providing quality accommodation is not just an administrative responsibility but a priority linked to the welfare of employees’ families.

Vaghela also highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “housing for all” is being realised through various state and central schemes.

She pointed out that multiple housing projects recently inaugurated in Ahmedabad by Union Home Minister Amit Shah have helped fulfil the long-pending housing needs of low-income families, giving them a stable foundation for a better future.

The newly-inaugurated Navrangpura staff housing complex has been equipped with essential facilities, safety measures and basic amenities aimed at improving the living standards of government employees. At the event, housing allotment orders were formally distributed to eligible beneficiaries.

MLA Amit Shah, R&B Department Executive Engineer Riya Modi, municipal corporators and other senior officials were present during the ceremony, which marked another step in the state’s ongoing efforts to expand affordable housing infrastructure across urban Gujarat.

Gujarat’s housing infrastructure has expanded rapidly over the past decade, driven by a push for affordable, resilient, and well-planned urban development.

The state has focussed on providing quality housing for both low-income citizens and government employees through schemes like PMAY, PPP-based projects, and state-supported rental options.

Major cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot have seen large-scale redevelopment of old colonies, construction of EWS/LIG units, and integrated townships supported by improved roads, water supply, and public transport.

With new digital monitoring systems, stricter building standards, and steady investment in urban amenities, Gujarat is positioning housing as a core pillar of its broader 'Viksit Gujarat 2047' agenda, aiming to create safer, more inclusive, and future-ready living spaces across the state.

