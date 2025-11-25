Gujarat govt to hold three-day 'Chintan Shivir' in Valsad from Nov 27

Ahmedabad, Nov 25 The Gujarat government will host its 12th annual 'Chintan Shivir' from November 27 to 29 at the Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram near Dharampur in Valsad district, government officials said on Tuesday.

Themed "From Collective Reflection to Collective Development", the three-day retreat will bring together Ministers, senior secretaries, and top administrative officers, Spokesperson Minister Jitu Vaghani said.

Vaghani added that under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Shivir will see participation from around 241 senior officers, including IAS and IPS officers, along with the entire Council of Ministers.

Through a series of thematic sessions, the participants will chart a roadmap for Gujarat's next phase of development.

The 'Chintan Shivir' was introduced in 2003 by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi to transform Gujarat's governance model by making it more citizen-centric, efficient, and future-ready.

At a time when the state was looking to rebuild and modernise its administrative systems, PM Modi launched the Shivir as a platform for Ministers, bureaucrats, and senior officials to step away from routine work, reflect collectively, and plan holistically.

The initiative aimed to break departmental silos, encourage open dialogue, adopt technological and transparent practices, and create long-term development roadmaps, ultimately improving delivery of public services and strengthening the state's administrative responsiveness.

Continuing this tradition, the state government has integrated modern technology, transparency, and a sensitive governance approach under the leadership of CM Bhupendra Patel.

This year's Shivir will focus on a wide range of critical subjects, including nutrition and public health, expansion and diversification of the services sector, capacity building for a developed Gujarat, public safety, green energy, and environmental sustainability.

The Shivir will begin on November 27 with an inaugural session, followed by two days of discussions, group deliberations, and expert lectures by specialists from diverse fields.

The closing ceremony will also feature the presentation of the Karmayogi Puraskar to district collectors and district development officers for the year 2024–25, Vaghani said.

