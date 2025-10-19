Gujarat Guv bats for desi cow-based natural farming to protect environment and public health

Ahmedabad, Oct 19 Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, on Sunday, emphasised the role of the indigenous cow in environmental protection and public health during a programme focused on Gau Poojan, Gau Sanvardhan, and desi cow-based natural farming during a gathering at Nageshwar Kalyan Shakti Dham in Hirapur village of Ahmedabad district.

Recalling the legacy of cow devotee and warrior Devrishi Kallaji Rathod from Rajasthan, the Governor highlighted that Rathod's dedication to cow protection continues to inspire generations.

Established in 2005 in his memory, the Nageshwar Kalyan Shakti Dham Trust has since evolved into a centre for cow conservation, religious, spiritual, and social upliftment.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Devvrat described the indigenous cow as the most beneficial animal on earth, revered in ancient texts as the "mother of the world".

He cited studies from Australia and New Zealand that classify Indian desi cow milk as A2 and foreign cow milk as A1, concluding that A2 milk is "amrit-tulya" (nectar-like) and rich in essential health-promoting properties.

He added that consumption of desi cow milk enhances cognitive abilities in children.

Beyond milk, cow dung and urine contain numerous beneficial micro-organisms crucial for natural farming practices.

The Governor also addressed the decline in cow population, noting that in India cows once outnumbered humans tenfold.

"Today, non-milking cows often impose financial burdens on farmers. To support cow breeders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promoted the scientific use of technology, increasing the probability of calf births from cows," he said.

Highlighting the perils of chemical fertilisers, Governor Devvrat advocated desi cow-based natural farming, emphasising its benefits for soil fertility, environmental protection, and human health.

Research from four agricultural universities in Gujarat indicates that natural farming maintains crop yields while enriching soil nutrients and conserving water and the environment.

The event also featured insights from Bharat Patel, Provincial Sanghachalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, who encouraged youth to adopt cow-based lifestyles and urged the establishment of cow hostels and research initiatives.

Mahalandaleshwar Akhileshdasji Maharaj praised ongoing cow conservation efforts and highlighted the spiritual significance of Gau Poojan in Indian scriptures, calling on citizens to actively participate in cow service initiatives.

