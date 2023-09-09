Gujarat gynaecologist faces license suspension following fatal delivery

Mahesana, Sep 9 A Gujarat gynaecologist is facing suspension of medical license for six months after a woman, who had undergone two cesarean sections, was not operated during her third pregnancy leading to death of the mother and the child.

Gujarat Medical Council has taken the decisive step of suspending the medical license of Dr Harshil Patel, a gynecologist based in Kadi.

On June 26, 2022, a female patient was admitted to Dr Harshil Patel's hospital. Unfortunately, Dr Patel was not present at the time, and a critical decision had to be made regarding the patient's care. As a result of this determination, the Gujarat Medical Council suspended Dr Patel's medical license for a duration of six months.

The patient, who had previously undergone two cesarean sections, had explicitly conveyed her preference for a third cesarean delivery. However, against her wishes, a different approach was taken, and the delivery was conducted without resorting to an operation.

The newborn did not survive this ordeal. The mother's condition also deteriorated rapidly, necessitating her transfer to Bhagyoday Hospital, where she subsequently succumbed to her injuries.

In the aftermath of this incident, calls for accountability and justice resounded. Responding to these demands, a committee was convened, comprising medical professionals from esteemed institutions such as GCS, NHL, and LG hospitals.

The committee undertook a comprehensive investigation and, based on its findings, determined that conducting an operation for the delivery of the child could have potentially saved both lives.

