Gujarat HC directs State government to submit SIT's progress report on Morbi tragedy by January 19

Gujarat High Court directed the State government to submit, by January 19, the progress report of the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) investigation in the Morbi Mishap, where a century-old suspension bridge collapsed, claiming lives of 134 people.

"The government should submit the progress report of the investigation of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the report on the compliance of the earlier orders of the High Court by January 19," the Court said in its order on Wednesday.

Notably, Gujarat HC on Wednesday also issued a notice to the owner of Overa group in connection with the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat, demanding a reply.

Coming down heavily on Morbi municipality, the court said that it is not fair to demand time to defend 'carelessness'.

It also said action will be taken against the municipality if any case of carelessness is established on its part.As many as 134 persons lost their lives after a century-old suspension bridge fell into the Machchhu River of Morbi, Gujarat.

The Gujarat High Court on November 7 took suo motu cognisance of the Morbi accident, issuing notices to officials, including those of the Home department and seeking a report within a week.

"We expect strict action from the state government," the HC observed.

The Supreme Court in November said the Morbi bridge collapse incident was an 'enormous tragedy', as it asked the Gujarat High Court, which was already holding hearings in the matter suo motu, to hold periodical hearings.

( With inputs from ANI )

