Gujarat heatwave: Temperatures to soar further over next few days, forecasts IMD

Gandhinagar, April 26 As Gujarat continues to experience intense heat, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that temperatures will rise by an additional 2-3 degrees Celsius in the coming days, till April 30.

As per the IMD report issued on Saturday, Rajkot recorded the highest maximum temperature at 43.0 Degrees Celsius, a staggering 3.1 degrees above normal, while Ahmedabad followed closely with a maximum of 41.7 Degrees Celsius, 1 degree above the seasonal average.

“Bhuj registered a high of 41.5 degrees Celsius, marking a 2.4-degree departure from normal, while Amreli and Deesa recorded 41.1 degrees Celsius and 40.5 degrees Celsius, respectively,” said the weather department.

It added that these temperatures suggest that the region is grappling with a prolonged and persistent heatwave.

The IMD expects the mercury to rise further in the next few days.

“While some cities like Baroda (Vadodara) saw a slight dip in temperature, with 39.4 degrees Celsius, coastal cities such as Surat benefited from their location, recording 35.8 degrees Celsius,” said an official of the weather department.

He added that Baroda residents experienced some relief despite scorching heat as temperatures fell slightly below 40 degrees Celsius.

He also urged residents to remain cautious, given the extended duration of the heat.

“Humidity levels across the state showed significant variation. Coastal cities like Veraval (90 per cent), Dwarka (88 per cent), and Diu (84 per cent) experienced high morning humidity, leading to discomfort,” said the department.

The IMD said that the inland regions like Dahod reported much lower humidity at 51 per cent, which resulted in drier conditions, adding that in cities like Ahmedabad, Bhuj, and Gandhinagar, humidity remained moderate, fluctuating between 64 per cent and 78 per cent.

“Today’s Weather Snapshot (Reported at 0830 IST) revealed Rajkot as the hottest city, closely followed by Ahmedabad, Bhuj, and Amreli. No significant rainfall was recorded across the state, and dry conditions are expected to continue for the immediate future,” the department said.

It further added that the lack of rain and the forecasted rise in temperatures indicate that residents should brace for more extreme conditions in the coming days.

The IMD has urged people to take necessary precautions, stay hydrated, and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours to mitigate the effects of the ongoing heat.

On Friday, the IMD said that several parts of the state witnessed temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, with cities like Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Bhuj, and Gandhinagar facing scorching heat.

