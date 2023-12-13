Gujarat High Court expresses shock over butchered cows, orders probe

Ahmedabad, Dec 12 In response to the discovery of butchered cows in an open parcel of land in Nadiad in Kheda district, the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday expressed its dismay over such incidents.

The court directed the relevant authorities to investigate the matter and submit a comprehensive report.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for Wednesday, expecting the authorities to provide information on the actions taken in response to the Nadiad incident.

During the hearing of a contempt petition on cattle-related issues and road conditions, advocate Amit Panchal, representing the petitioner, submitted an affidavit on behalf of a Nadiad resident.

The affidavit highlighted the presence of carcasses of butchered cows left unattended in an open area within the city, urgently calling for appropriate action. The affidavit also included photographic evidence of the deceased animals.

On being informed of this distressing development, Justice A.J. Shashtri expressed his shock and emphasised the gravity of the situation.

He recommended that advocate general Kamal Trivedi instruct the Kheda district collector “to submit a detailed report promptly”.

The high court also sought information regarding the number of cattle pounds in the state, their capacity, and their current condition.

Trivedi informed the court that some miscreants likely orchestrated these acts of animal brutality. He assured the court that authorities would investigate and identify those responsible for such acts.

