Gujarat holds high-level convergence meeting on antimicrobial resistance

Gandhinagar, July 2 In a step towards combating the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), the second meeting of the State Convergence Committee on AMR was held in Gandhinagar under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar Joshi on Wednesday.

The meeting brought together senior officials from various departments to review Gujarat’s action plan and progress under the State Action Plan for Containment of Antimicrobial Resistance (SAPCAR-G).

During the session, the Chief Secretary launched two landmark state-level reports, the GUJSAR Surveillance Report and the Antibiotic Usage Report. These documents highlight key trends in antibiotic consumption and resistance patterns across the state and offer critical recommendations for improving AMR surveillance and responsible use of antibiotics.

The Chief Secretary appreciated Gujarat’s notable initiatives in the field of AMR containment and encouraged officials to continue contributing at the national level, particularly as part of the One Health Steering Committee, chaired by the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister.

He emphasised the importance of inter-departmental collaboration to address the multifaceted challenge of antimicrobial resistance.

Key decisions were taken during the meeting to strengthen public health responses through enhanced regulation, stewardship, and convergence-based strategies. Discussions also focused on emerging concerns around AMR and the One Health approach, which integrates human, animal, and environmental health to ensure holistic disease control.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from departments including Health, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Science & Technology, and the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB). Notable attendees included Additional Chief Secretary of Health Dhananjay Dwivedi, Urban Health Commissioner Harshad Patel, and Rural Health Commissioner Ratankunwar Gadhvi, among others.

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) poses a growing public health threat worldwide, and Gujarat is no exception. With its large population, rapid urbanisation, and extensive use of antibiotics in both human and veterinary sectors, Gujarat faces unique challenges in managing AMR.

Overuse and misuse of antibiotics in healthcare, agriculture, and animal husbandry contribute significantly to the development of resistant strains of bacteria, making once-treatable infections harder and more expensive to cure.

Gujarat’s high industrial activity and pharmaceutical presence also raise environmental concerns related to antibiotic contamination.

