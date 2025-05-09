Gujarat Home Minister Holds A Meeting, Reviews Situation In The State Following Attack By Pakistan

Tensions between India and Pakistan are increasing day by day. Gujarat's home minister holds a meeting and assesses the state's condition after the attack. The Gandhinagar State Emergency Centre hosted a significant meeting with State Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi in attendance. The meeting was attended by DGP Vikas Sahay, State Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, and Additional Secretary of the Revenue Department Jayanti Ravi. The purpose of the gathering was to assess the state's status following today's strike by Pakistan.

Since security has been stepped up around the Gujarat coast, authorities have cancelled police personnel's leaves "due to unforeseen situation" and instructed them to return to work immediately. Pakistan shares a land and marine border with Gujarat. Ashok Kumar Yadav, Inspector General of Rajkot Range, said that police along the coast are in "alert" mode in response to India's anti-terror attacks in Pakistan. Yadav claims that only three of the five districts that make up the Rajkot Range have coastlines: Jamnagar, Morbi, and Devbhumi Dwarka. He added that police have been visiting coastal areas and "boat landing points" to invite locals and sarpanchs to report any suspicious activity to the authorities.