Gujarat Honour Killing: Father and Uncle Kill 18-Year-Old MBBS Aspirant in Banaskantha, Pretend It Was a Heart Attack

A case of honour killing was reported in Gujarat's Banaskantha were a 18-year-old got killed by her own father and uncle. Deceased girl identified as Chandrika who was an MBBS aspirant, she scored 478 in NEE. She wished to peruse carrer in this , however orthodox family didn't want her as they feared if she works, she might fall in love and get married to a boy of her choice. In fear of this Uncle and father killed her and tried to pretend that she got heart attack.

According to the information provided by police Chandrika didn't die due to heart attack and was killed by her family members. This incident took place on June 25 2025, when Chandrika Chaudhary's father gave her sleeping pills with milk and her uncle strangled with dupatta . Shivram told some villagers that Chandrika had suffered a heart attack. Chandrika was declared dead by her family two days before the Gujarat High Court was to hear a petition filed by her partner Haresh Chaudhary.

Dream Of Become in Doctor

Chandrika wanted to be in a live-in relationship with Harish and dreamed of becoming a doctor. But her family did not agree to this. Shivaram had gone to some colleges and had seen boys and girls studying together. He had told Chandrika's father not to send her to college as she would fall in love with a boy and marry him.

Before giving her a glass of milk, Chandrika had heard her father tell her to drink milk and take a good rest. Meanwhile Chandrika met Haresh in feb and had signed a live-in agreement two weeks before she was murdered. She wanted to pursue medical education. We were not harming anyone. We just wanted to live in peace, Harish said.