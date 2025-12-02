Gujarat honours 115 'Cultural Soldiers' preserving state’s heritage

Ahmedabad, Dec 2 In a ceremony that celebrated Gujarat’s deep cultural legacy, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Sunday felicitated 115 individuals dedicated to preserving the state’s heritage, describing them as “soldiers of culture” who keep Gujarat’s identity alive. The event, held in Gandhinagar’s Sector 12 and organised by Atulya Varaso, honoured these contributors with the Atulya Varaso Identity Award 2025.

Sanghavi said the ceremony was “not merely an award function but a sacred effort to revive our identity, our roots, and our sense of belonging”. He applauded the organisation’s extensive work — from heritage walks and literary outreach to cultural awareness initiatives — that has helped connect children, youth, and elders with Gujarat’s rich historical legacy.

Calling for collective responsibility in maintaining heritage sites, Sanghavi stressed that cleanliness cannot be seen as the job of sanitation workers alone.

“Preserving our historical treasures requires all of us. Even a simple habit of not littering can bring transformative change,” he said, assuring that the government will support and strengthen such efforts with adequate resources and planning.

The Deputy CM also urged the Atulya Varaso team to take up a new mission: Training at least 10,000 people across Gujarat by the next Bestu Varsh to understand and explain the significance, history, and grandeur of the Vikram Samvat calendar.

“Every Gujarati must know why we celebrate the new year after Diwali and should be able to proudly pass on that knowledge,” he said.

The event saw participation from former Chief Secretary P.K. Laheri, Gujarat Vidyapith Vice-Chancellor Dr. Harshad Patel, Gujarat Sahitya Academy’s Jayendrasingh Jadav, Savani Heritage Conservation MD Rambhai Savani, and Atulya Varaso founder Kapil Thakkar, along with numerous art lovers and the award recipients.

Ahmedabad’s heritage is a vibrant blend of centuries-old architecture, diverse cultural influences, and a living tradition of craftsmanship that continues to define the city’s identity.

From the UNESCO World Heritage-listed walled city home to intricately carved havelis, ancient pols, and iconic monuments like the Bhadra Fort, Jama Masjid and Sidi Saiyyed Mosque—to modern landmarks that reflect its entrepreneurial spirit, Ahmedabad stands at the crossroads of history and innovation.

Its stepwells, textile legacy, Gandhian institutions, and thriving arts and culture make the city not just a guardian of Gujarat’s past but a dynamic centre where heritage and contemporary life coexist seamlessly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor