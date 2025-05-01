Gujarat Horror: Six Children from Same Family Drown In Meshwo River

In a heartbreaking incident that has left an entire village in mourning, six children from the same family drowned in the Meshwo River near Kanij village in Gujarat. The children had traveled from Ahmedabad to spend their vacation at their maternal uncle’s house. The tragedy occurred on Wednesday evening when the group went to bathe in the river but were swept away by the water. Despite desperate rescue attempts by locals, all efforts failed, and the village is now reeling from the devastating loss.

The victims have been identified as Divya Ramjibhai Solanki, Bhoomika Bhupendrabhai Jadav, Jinal Pankajbhai Solanki, Dhruv Pankajbhai Solanki, Falguni, and Mayur. All six children had come to Kanij village to enjoy their school holidays with relatives. On Wednesday around 6:30 PM, they entered the Meshwo River to bathe, unaware of the danger. Moments later, they began to drown. Three nearby individuals attempted a rescue, but tragically, none of the children could be saved in time.

The news of the accident quickly reached local authorities. MLA Arjun Singh Chauhan, District Collector Amit Prakash Yadav, and Kheda District Police Chief Rajesh Gadhia rushed to the site. Local residents, alongside the fire brigade, launched an urgent search and rescue operation. After three hours of relentless effort, the bodies of all six children were recovered. The remains were then sent to Mehmadabad Government Hospital for postmortem. The scene was filled with cries of anguish and disbelief as villagers watched in sorrow.

The tragedy has plunged the entire village of Kanij into grief. Families, relatives, and neighbors gathered to mourn the unimaginable loss of six young lives in one incident. The victims' family is in deep shock, struggling to come to terms with the event. Schools and local businesses observed a moment of silence in their memory. Authorities are urging people to be cautious around water bodies, especially during vacation periods. The government has promised support to the grieving family, but no aid can truly heal a loss of this magnitude.