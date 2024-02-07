Gujarat: Illegal constructions demolished following clashes during religious procession

Mehsana (Gujarat), Feb 7 In a move aimed at addressing the issue illegal encroachments, the local administration in Mehsana, Gujarat, carried out a demolition drive on Wednesday in the Hatadiya area of Kheralu. Following a prior notice issued to the occupants, the authorities bulldozed the unauthorised constructions on Wednesday.

This action came in the backdrop of unrest in the same locality, where on January 21, a procession in honour of Lord Ram was marred by violence.

The peaceful procession turned chaotic following stone-pelting among the crowd, prompting the police to intervene. In their efforts to restore order, law enforcement officials discharged around 10 rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the agitated groups involved in the altercation.

The incident not only disrupted the religious procession, but also led to injuries and detentions. Approximately 15 individuals were detained in connection with the stone-pelting, while five persons sustained minor injuries.

People's response to the demolition drive has been mixed, with some residents expressing support for the administration's efforts to reclaim public land, while others are concerned about the immediate impact on those whose structures were removed.

