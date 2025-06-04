Gujarat: IMD forecasts rains in various districts till June 10

Ahmedabad, June 4 The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall forecast for several parts of Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, till June 10.

The bulletin comes as the state experiences sporadic pre-monsoon showers and cloud formation, while the monsoon system itself remains stalled over Maharashtra.

“Heavy rainfall is likely in Surat, Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli,” stated an IMD release.

A broader alert predicts light thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and surface winds ranging between 30–40 km/h across multiple districts, including Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, and Panchmahal, among others.

Despite the early onset of monsoon over Kerala and Mumbai this year, the system has lost momentum. “After making its way to Mumbai, the monsoon has stalled due to the lack of a strong weather system to drive it forward,” said a senior meteorologist.

“The next phase of rainfall for Gujarat, particularly the southern belt, is now expected around June 14-15.”

Surat, for instance, witnessed a maximum temperature of 34.2°C and a minimum of 29°C on Tuesday, with humidity levels hovering around 73 per cent. While clouds have been forming regularly and isolated showers have occurred, there has been no sustained rainfall.

A brief system over the Arabian Sea near Ratnagiri and Mahabaleshwar did bring precipitation to those coastal areas, but it weakened soon after.

“We’re closely monitoring developments over the Arabian Sea. A new system is likely to take shape, which may finally push the monsoon further into Gujarat,” the IMD spokesperson added.

Historically, Gujarat sees pre-monsoon activity by the end of May or early June, but consistent rainfall generally begins in mid-June.

In line with this pattern, the IMD expects the monsoon to enter Surat and South Gujarat by June 14 or 15 this year — a timeline consistent with previous years despite the initial early onset in the south.

For now, residents across the state are advised to remain alert for local thunderstorms and wind activity, particularly in central and northern districts.

--IANS

janvi/dan

