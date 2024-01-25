Gujarat: Independent legislator Dharmendrasinh Vaghela resigns as MLA; likely to join BJP

Gandhinagar, Jan 25 Independent MLA Dharmendrasinh Vaghela who represents Vadodara's Waghodia constituency has resigned from his position of legislator/ member in the Gujarat Assembly.

Vaghela's resignation came after a meeting with Assembly Speaker Shankarbhai Chaudahay on Thursday.

Vaghela is widely anticipated to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon.

According to sources, before his resignation, he met Gujarat unit BJP president C.R. Paatil, fuelling speculation about his imminent induction into the state's ruling party.

During the 2022 state assembly elections, Vaghela sought a ticket from the BJP but was not selected.

He then chose to contest the election as an independent candidate, securing a victory with a margin of 14,006 votes.

His win was marked by defeating BJP's Ashvinbhai Natvarbhai Patel, highlighting his significant support base in the Waghodia constituency.

Following his resignation, Vaghela expressed his commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

"When the Prime Minister is working to establish Ram Rajya in the country, I feel compelled to contribute to this mission," he said.

Vaghela emphasised his longstanding allegiance to the BJP, clarifying: "I was with the BJP only; I never joined any other party and have no issues with the BJP."

He also stressed that his decision to resign was not made in isolation but was a reflection of the will of his constituents.

"This is not my decision alone; it was taken after consulting the people of my constituency who voted for me. They believe that I should work alongside PM Modi to establish 'Ram Rajya' in the country," Vaghela added, underscoring his dedication to the public's wishes.

Vaghela's resignation and likely shift to the BJP is seen as a strategic move, potentially strengthening the ruling party's hold in the region.

