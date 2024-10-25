Gujarat introduces stricter safety rules for boating activities

Gandhinagar, Oct 25 Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved 'Gujarat Inland Vessels Registration, Survey, and Operation Rules 2024', reaffirming the state government's commitment to improving safety in boating and water sports activities.

These regulations were designed to ensure the safety of smaller vessels.

The rules would apply to pleasure crafts, boats, and vessels measuring less than 10 metres long.

The draft of these rules was prepared in June 2024 and made available for public feedback, allowing citizens to voice their objections and suggestions.

Following a thorough feedback review, the Chief Minister has directed the Port and Transport Department to finalise the rules. Individuals wishing to register vessels under the new regulations must submit applications to their respective district authorities.

Key features of the new rules were: periodic Inspections, enforcement measures and operator responsibilities.

The waterside safety committee in each district or city will conduct regular inspections of water sports activities and boating operations, violations of safety regulations will result in punitive actions, the rules outline the roles and responsibilities of operators, emphasising the need for safety equipment such as life jackets, monthly maintenance checks, and qualified crew members.

Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) has appointed a Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to oversee the implementation of the new rules.

The GMB's nautical officer will serve as the chief surveyor, while the District Magistrate will act as the registrar for boating registrations.

Marine officers and engineers will be responsible for conducting various surveys.

The government move comes after the Harni boat tragedy on January 18 which claimed 14 lives.

Of the deceased, 12 were students and two teachers from New Sunrise School.

The ill-fated boat carrying 23 students and four teachers had capsized.

The students who lost their lives in this heartbreaking incident were identified as Sakina Sheikh, Muavaza Sheikh, Ayat Mansoori, Rehan Khalifa, Vishwa Nizam, Jahabiya Subedar, Ayesha Khalifa, and Nancy Maachi. The teachers who perished in the tragedy were Chhaya Patel and Falguni Surti.

