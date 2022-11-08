Gujarat is governed from Delhi, not by the chief minister,’ says Chidambaram

Ahead of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday claimed the state was being "governed from Delhi" and that it why it saw three chief ministers in last six years.The claim of a 'double-engine' government is an "empty boast", he said.

Addressing a press conference here, Chidambaram claimed "Gujarat is being governed from Delhi, not Ahmedabad" and that is the reason why the state has seen three chief ministers in the last six years."The boast of a double-engine government is an empty boast. Gujarat is a single-bullock cart that is trudging on a mud path leaving behind vast sections of people, especially the Scheduled Tribes, women, the youth and the poor," he further claimed.

Asked about his views on the Indian economy's future, the former Union finance minister said though India will not go into recession like European countries or the US, but the growth will slow down."The growth will be nowhere near the rosy picture being painted by the finance minister and the chief economic advisor. The growth will slow down for several reasons - one, the investment will slow down. Two, exports will slow down. Three, inflation and depreciation of rupee will eat into people's income, therefore consumption will slow down," he said.