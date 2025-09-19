Gujarat Jeweller Crafts Silver Ring Featuring PM Narendra Modi's Image Ahead of His Visit to Bhavnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Gujarat's Bhavnagar on Saturday, September 20, for a roadshow and to inaugurate several development projects. Ahead of his visit, a local jeweller from Bhavnagar district has designed a special gift which is made up of pure silver.

A jeweller named Jai Soni has crafted a silver ring featuring Prime Minister Modi's image it. A video shared by the news agency IANS shows a shiny silver ring written "Modi Ki Guarantee." Jai Soni, owner of Mahashakti Jewellers, also crafted the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Temple by using silver and gold.

Bhavnagar, Gujarat: Jai Soni, owner of Mahashakti Jewellers, says, "I work with gold and silver. Some time ago, I crafted a silver Ram temple with a small silver shrine on it. Earlier, I made a World Cup replica for Virat Kohli. Now, I have made a silver ring of Prime Minister… pic.twitter.com/KLI05cASRi — IANS (@ians_india) September 19, 2025

He also designed a World Cup replica when Virat Kohli was the captain of the Indian Cricket Team. Speaking to IANS, Soni said, "I work with gold and silver. Some time ago, I crafted a silver Ram temple with a small silver shrine on it. Earlier, I made a World Cup replica for Virat Kohli. Now, I have made a silver ring of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which I wish to present to him. It features intricate work and includes ‘2014’ and ‘BJP Guarantee’ engraved on it."

PM Narendra Modi Bhavnagar Visit

PM Modi is scheduled to visit the Bhavnagar district of Gujarat tomorrow to inaugurate and announce multiple projects under the Gujarat Maritime Board, according to Desh Gujarat. He will participate in the roadshow from Bhavnagar Airport to Subhashnagar.

According to the information, over 30,000 people are expected to welcome PM Modi. He is expected to address a public meeting at Jawahar Maidan.