Gujarat: Joint probe launched into damaged stretch of Bharatmal highway near Santalpur

Gandhinagar, July 13 A joint investigation was launched on Sunday to look into the damaged stretch of Bharatmala Highway near Santalpur in Patan district of Gujarat, authorities said.

A high-level joint team of Central and state governments visited the spot, to conduct inspection of the damaged stretch and investigate the reasons behind damages, apparently at the instructions of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

About 1.35 km stretch of the 135-km-long Bharatmala Highway from Sanchore in Rajasthan to Santalpur in Patan district was damaged after rains, thereby drawing intense criticism and scrutiny.

The inspection, led by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) member Venkataraman and Patan District Collector Tushar Kumar Bhatt, involved sample collection to evaluate the road quality.

Authorities said that if the samples reveal substandard construction, strict legal action will be initiated against the contractor, who has already been served a notice.

Meanwhile, immediate road repair work has commenced using manpower and advanced machinery to restore the traffic flow.

Additional teams have been deployed to ensure timely completion of repairs and minimise inconvenience to commuters.

Patan District Collector Bhatt said that the roads of NHAI have been inspected in coordination with the Central and state governments.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Patel has given instructions to the officials, to repair the damaged roads across the state, due to heavy rains, at the earliest.

The state government has directed the officials to inspect the 'precarious and shaky' roads as well as bridges and submit the report, regarding it.

As the pictures and visuals of the damaged stretch of Bharatmala highway surfaced on social media, the matter turned political, with Congress calling it an example of deep-rooted corruption while also raising questions over the quality of construction and transparency of the entire project.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor