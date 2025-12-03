Gujarat: Key directives issued at cabinet meeting chaired by CM Patel

Ahmedabad, Dec 3 At a cabinet meeting held in Gandhinagar under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, several major decisions were taken focusing on public health, sanitation, and environmental protection.

Briefing the media, Cabinet spokesperson Jitu Vaghani said the Chief Minister has ordered an intensive cleanliness and repair drive across all government school toilet blocks in the state.

Officials have been instructed to conduct thorough inspections and immediately address issues related to sanitation, drainage, and water facilities wherever required.

Vaghani further stated that the Chief Minister expressed serious concern over rising pollution and waste in the state’s rivers and streams. He has directed senior officials to urgently identify the causes of contamination and implement concrete measures to prevent further pollution. The cabinet also discussed the growing challenge of air pollution.

Taking note of its long-term impact, the Chief Minister has instructed departments to work together and formulate a comprehensive, state-wide action plan to tackle and reduce air pollution proactively.

Gujarat’s sanitation, drainage, and water facilities have expanded significantly in recent years, especially through government-led initiatives aimed at improving public health and infrastructure across urban and rural areas.

Under programs like the Swachh Bharat Mission and the state’s own Nirmal Gujarat campaign, thousands of toilets have been built or upgraded in schools, villages, and public spaces, boosting hygiene and reducing open defecation.

Urban centres have seen the rollout of modern drainage networks, though older cities still face challenges of choked lines and monsoon flooding, prompting ongoing upgrades and stormwater management projects.

On the water front, schemes such as the Sujalam-Sufalam Yojana and the Nal Se Jal initiative have expanded potable water supply, linking remote areas to large-scale pipelines like the Narmada canal-based system.

While access and coverage have improved, the state continues to work on ensuring consistent quality, timely repairs, and pollution control, especially in rapidly growing districts where infrastructure is under pressure.

