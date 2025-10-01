Gujarat: Kisan Credit Card and NFDB registration camp held in Jamnagar

Jamnagar, Oct 1 A Kisan Credit Card and National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) registration camp was organised in Jodia, Jamnagar district, Gujarat, under the leadership of Raghavjibhai Patel, Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Rural Development, and Rural Housing, on Wednesday. During the event, the minister awarded licences to approximately 50 Pagadia fishermen.

Gujarat continues to lead in the fisheries sector, thanks to its extensive coastline. Jamnagar district alone has a 170-kilometre coastline, with Jodia being one of its six major fishing centres. The local population is largely dependent on fishing for its livelihood. To streamline identification and benefits, fishermen are now being issued identity cards under the National Fisheries Digital Platform (NFDP).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conferred the title of Sagarkhedu on fishermen and launched several welfare schemes aimed at their economic upliftment. The government is making continuous efforts to develop infrastructure such as ports, jetties, and fishing grounds.

Under the Climate Resilient Coastal Fishermen Villages (CRCFV) initiative, the central government has selected eight fishing villages in Gujarat, including Jodia and Sachana in Jamnagar. An amount of Rs 2 crore per village has been sanctioned for developmental work. Planned improvements include jetty repairs at Jodia, installation of a high-mast tower, solar street lights, a working shed at the port, and solar panels for charging boat batteries.

Fishermen from Jamnagar’s Bedi port, which serves around 350 villages, have expressed satisfaction with these initiatives. They credit the Modi government's schemes for tangible improvements in their livelihoods.

The NFDP has been launched under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY), a sub-scheme of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). Every fisherman can register on the platform and download a digital certificate. Registered individuals will receive updates on various government schemes and support programmes.

Speaking to IANS, Shabir Hussain, a fisherman from Jamnagar, said, “I am receiving a lot of benefits through these schemes.”

Kasam, another local fisherman, added, “I got my NFDP card. It’s really helpful for getting loans. I’m not facing any problems now. These schemes from PM Modi are truly beneficial.”

