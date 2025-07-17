Gujarat launches 'Atal Lecture Series' to mark Vajpayee’s centenary year

Gandhinagar, July 17 The Gujarat government has launched the 'Atal Lecture Series' from Gandhinagar to mark the centenary year of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The inaugural session, jointly organised by ARTD-GAD and SPIPA with support from 'The Secretariat', was graced by Dr Soumya Kanti Ghosh, a member of the PM’s Economic Advisory Council and Group Chief Economic Advisor at SBI, along with Gujarat Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi.

In his address, Joshi said the lecture series is more than just a tribute -- it is a year-long initiative to deeply explore Vajpayee’s governance model and philosophy. He emphasised that Vajpayee’s life, fully devoted to public service, laid the foundation for today’s 'Good Governance Day' observed on December 25 across India.

He noted the series aims to inspire youth, students, and citizens by shedding light on democratic values, development, and foreign policy -- all close to Vajpayee’s heart. Dr Ghosh, highlighting Vajpayee’s contributions to India's economic transformation, reflected on key policy shifts during his tenure -- from banking reforms and telecom revolution to privatisation, fiscal policies, and defence initiatives like Operation Shakti.

He also discussed how these reforms helped shape modern India and laid the foundation for programmes like PM-KISAN and MSME credit support during COVID-19.

The inaugural event saw the presence of senior bureaucrats, including Additional Chief Secretaries Jayanti Ravi and S.J. Haider, alongside a large number of government officials and employees. The ‘Atal Lecture Series’ is set to continue throughout the year in collaboration with leading national and state institutions to delve into critical policy issues.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee shared a deep and enduring connection with Gujarat, both politically and developmentally. Known for his vision of inclusive growth and good governance, Vajpayee’s tenure saw major infrastructure projects that significantly benefited Gujarat, including the Golden Quadrilateral highway network, which boosted connectivity across the state.

His leadership also marked the beginning of key economic reforms and liberalisation that catalysed Gujarat’s industrial growth. Vajpayee was admired across party lines in Gujarat for his statesmanship and calm yet firm leadership, and he maintained strong ties with Gujarat’s political leadership, including then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

