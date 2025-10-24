Gujarat: Lioness drowns in Junagadh canal

Junagadh, Oct 24 A lioness drowned in a canal while trying to run away from the Forest Department officials, who caught the feline from the residential area near Divasa village in Gujarat's Junagadh district on Friday.

The incident occurred early in the morning when the lioness wandered into the residential area of the village around 5 a.m., causing panic among the residents. Locals immediately alerted the Forest Department officials, who rushed to the site.

They managed to catch the lioness by breaking into a compound, but the animal left the area shortly afterwards. Unfortunately, she later fell into a nearby canal, where her feet got entangled in grass, leading to drowning.

The body of the big cat was recovered and sent to the Amrapur Care Centre for autopsy.

Officials confirmed that preliminary findings indicate the lioness died due to being trapped in the canal's vegetation.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Gujarat has witnessed several man-animal conflicts in recent years, particularly in areas surrounding Gir National Park and its buffer zones.

Incidents have included lions straying into villages, attacking livestock, and in rare cases, causing human injuries or fatalities.

Such occurrences often spike during dry seasons or when prey is scarce, prompting forest authorities to step up patrolling, early-warning systems, and rapid response units.

Gujarat is home to the Asiatic lions, a species found nowhere else in the world outside the Gir National Park and surrounding sanctuaries.

With a population of over 670 lions as per the latest census, Gujarat plays a critical role in the conservation of this endangered species. These lions are not only a symbol of the state's rich biodiversity but also contribute significantly to ecotourism, supporting local economies and raising global awareness about wildlife preservation.

The Gujarat government has implemented a comprehensive strategy to ensure public safety and wildlife protection, combining modern policing, technology, and community engagement.

The state police employ CCTV surveillance, drone monitoring, and real-time traffic management systems in urban areas, while specialised wildlife protection units and rapid response teams monitor and manage human-wildlife interactions near forests and national parks.

Public awareness campaigns, early-warning systems, and coordination with local communities further enhance safety, helping prevent accidents, reduce conflicts, and maintain law and order.

