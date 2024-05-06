Gujarat LS polls on May 7: PM, HM to reach Ahmedabad tonight

Ahmedabad, May 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a delegation of senior leaders are scheduled to reach Ahmedabad by Monday night in order to be able to participate in the Lok Sabha elections on May 7.

The Prime Minister, Home Minister, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Patel, will stay overnight at the Raj Bhavan in Gujarat.

On Tuesday morning, the PM, HM and the accompanying leaders will head to their respective polling booths to vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

The constituencies set to go to polls in Gujarat on May 7 include Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Navsari, and Valsad.

Important candidates in this electoral fray include Union Home Minister Amit Shah contesting from Gandhinagar, Union Minister and former Gujarat Minister Parshottam Rupala from Rajkot, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya from Porbandar and Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil from Navsari.

There is a significant battle between the BJP's Mansukhbhai Vasava and AAP's Chaitar Vasava in Bharuch.

