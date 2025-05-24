Gujarat: Man Arrested for Sharing Sensitive Information Of Kutch-Based BSF And Naval Facilities

In significant update Gujarat ATS has arrested a contractual health worker who was posted on the border district of Kutch for allegedly sharing sensitive information about military establishment with Pakistani spy. According to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Gohil was enticed by a Pakistani agent, who went by the name Aditi Bharadwaj, to disclose details about both existing and under-construction Border Security Force and Indian Navy sites in the region.

As per the PTI reports Gohil was a resident of Lakhpat taluka in Kutch district from 2023. had been sharing photos and videos of various BSF and Indian Navy facilities in the region with a Pakistani agent via WhatsApp in exchange for money, said Siddharth Korukonda, Superintendent of Police, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). In June 2023, an agent from Pakistani intelligence contacted Gohil, a health worker in Mata No Madh village, Lakhpat, through WhatsApp and built a trusting relationship with him.

Gohil then knowingly sent the agent confidential photos and videos of Border Security Force (BSF) and Indian Navy facilities, as well as local building projects. In January 2025, Gohil gave the agent a one-time password (OTP) for a SIM card he had obtained using his Aadhaar number. This allowed the agent to use a WhatsApp account from Pakistan.

Based on a tip, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) detained Gohil. A forensic examination of his phone showed that he had shared sensitive information through phone numbers being used from Pakistan. He received ₹40,000 for providing this information. Gohil was arrested, and a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against both him and the Pakistani agent. They are charged under Sections 61 and 148 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (criminal conspiracy and waging war against the government).