Gujarat man asks police to get criminal cases against his wife probed

Porbandar (Saurashtra), Feb 16 A man in Porbandar has requested the district superintendent of police to get criminal cases against his wife investigated.

Vimal Karia, a vegetable vendor in Porbandar, was shocked to learn that his wife Rita has a criminal history. Her first husband is involved in 5,000 car thefts and that she is facing serious criminal cases like conspiracy, theft, murder, robbery, case under the Arms Act, and hunting wild animals.

Police sources said Vimal's statement is recorded, and Rita's criminal history has been sought from Assam and other states.

In 2021, while looking for a bride on an online platform, he came in contact with Rita, who introduced herself as Rita Das. She had claimed to be divorced but did not share divorce papers, claiming it was his child marriage so she does not possess any certificate.

When he learned for the first time in 2022 that there was something fishy about his wife, he inquired and discovered that her real name is not Rita Das, but either Rita Kyabarta or Rita Chauhan, who is married to one Anil Chuahan, who is also facing a number of cases, mostly involving gangsters.

